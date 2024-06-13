Day in Kharkiv region: shelling of Kupiansk and district, villages of Kharkiv, Chuhuiiv, Izium, and Bohodukhiv districts

Over the past day, the enemy shelled 8 settlements in the Kharkiv region, there are casualties.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

On the night of June 13, as a result of enemy air and artillery fire, 4 private houses in the village were damaged Kurylivka of ​​the Kupiansk district.

On the evening of June 12, around 11:40 p.m., the enemy shelled Kupiansk with artillery, and a private house was damaged.

During the day, on June 12, the settlements of Kharkiv, Chuhuiiv, Izium, and Bohoduhiv districts also came under enemy fire.

In Cherkaski Tyshki, a passenger car, private houses, and nearby buildings were damaged as a result of the explosion. In the afternoon, at 4:17 p.m., the enemy shelled the village of Stara Saltivka. As a result of the shelling, two houses were damaged. A woman and two men were injured, without hospitalization.

The Russians fired at the village with anti-aircraft guns. Bohuslavka, there was a fire in the building of an educational institution - it is not operational, it was previously destroyed. As a result of the shelling of the village, The house was damaged on May Day. With three FPV drones, the enemy hit the premises of the farm in the village. Single worker

At 11:10 a.m., the enemy shelled the territory of the non-working plant of the village. IvashkaAs a result of enemy shelling, the village Two men were injured in the smoking area at 09:30 a.m..

