Russian Federation announced destruction of allegedly Ukrainian UAVs over the Yaroslavl and Volodymyr regions

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the night attack of allegedly Ukrainian drones on two regions - Yaroslavl and Volodymyr.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the notification of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

"During last night, several attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type against objects on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped," the message reads.

According to the Russian agency, their air defense allegedly destroyed three drones over the territory of the Yaroslavl region and one UAV over the territory of the Volodymyr region.

Also remind, on June 7, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the Russian air defense forces destroyed or intercepted 28 drones over three regions, as well as over the occupied Crimea and the Sea of ​​Azov.