Additional UAH 2.5 billion allocated to Kharkiv and region to restore power system - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated an additional UAH 2.5 billion for Kharkiv region to be used to restore the power system.

According to Censor.NET, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a government meeting.

"Today, the government is allocating an additional UAH 2.5 billion for Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region. These will be funds for the restoration of the region's and the city's power system, for the installation of cogeneration units, block-modular boilers and gas generators," the statement said.

These funds will be used to ensure that residents of Kharkiv region have electricity and heat in winter.

