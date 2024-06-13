2 382 12
German Finance Minister Lindner: $50bn of frozen Russian assets will be provided to Ukraine
Ukraine will receive USD 50 billion from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.
This was announced by German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Censor.NET reports.
"Good news from the G7: Another $50 billion for Ukraine. To do this, we are using the profits from frozen assets - a smart tool that demonstrates our unity to Putin, helps Ukraine a lot and relieves the burden on budgets. We are now working on the details," he said.
