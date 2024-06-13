Germany blocks EU sanctions against Russia

The German government is blocking progress in negotiations on new sanctions against Russia. According to diplomats, Germany's position is the main reason why the EU sanctions plan has not yet been approved.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the German media outlet RND.

"Recently, there was a feeling that Germany was the new Hungary, the EU official said, referring to the fact that in the past, the Budapest government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban had repeatedly postponed a decision on sanctions against Russia," RND writes.

It is noted that the new sanctions are aimed at combating the circumvention of existing restrictions. Thus, the EU plans to stop the use of Western technologies that Russia still uses to produce weapons for the war against Ukraine. In addition, the European Union wants to impose sanctions against liquefied natural gas for the first time. In particular, the European Commission wants to ban the use of European ports for the transport of Russian LNG to third countries. This will result in Russia selling less LNG due to lack of transport capacity and investing less money in the war.

According to EU diplomats, Germany's warning relates to plans to make it more difficult to circumvent EU sanctions. Berlin is calling for the removal of the provision on the liability of branches of companies that may violate sanctions.

"The reason is apparently the fear that German companies could be held liable for violating sanctions," the German newspaper explains.

As a reminder, on 12 June, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against Russian liquefied natural gas projects that Russia is currently trying to implement.

