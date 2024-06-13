Umierov and Austin discussed situation on battlefield and Ukraine’s defense needs at Ramstein

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and US Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin met in Brussels as part of a meeting of the Contact Group on Assistance to Ukraine (Ramstein format).

According to Censor.NET, Umierov posted this on Facebook.

The Defense Ministers of Ukraine and the United States paid special attention to the process of mobilizing and equipping Ukrainian combat brigades.

"It is important to note that this week at the G7 Summit, Ukraine and the United States will sign a bilateral security agreement. This is a significant step towards a just peace for Ukraine. I am sincerely grateful to our American partners for their unwavering support," Umierov summarized.

As reported, the 23rd meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format has begun in Brussels.