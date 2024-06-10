Umierov meets with Dutch Defense Minister Ollongren to discuss F-16s, military cooperation, and attracting support for development of Ukrainian defense companies. PHOTO

During her working visit to Ukraine, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren met with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Kajsa is a frequent and welcome guest in Kyiv, which underlines the important role of the Netherlands in assisting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. I am sincerely grateful to her and the people of the Netherlands for their support!" Umierov said.

The parties also discussed possible ways for the Netherlands to participate in the procurement of weapons for Ukrainian military needs and considered options for cooperation in the field of defence production in Ukraine.

"Ukrainian arms manufacturers have a lot of capabilities," he said, calling for funding for arms production in Ukraine. Particular attention was paid to the F-16 initiative. The F-16 Coalition is one of the most effective, and we are grateful to the Netherlands for its co-leadership. We are doing everything possible to ensure that the aircraft, pilots and bases are ready for combat as soon as possible," the minister said.

He also briefed the Dutch delegation on the current situation at the frontline and Ukraine's military needs.

Umierov added that the Netherlands is one of the leaders of the Czech initiative to purchase 155 mm shells for the Ukrainian army. He thanked the country for its support.

As Censor.NET previously reported, the head of the Dutch Ministry of Defence, Kajsa Ollongren, arrived in Ukraine.

