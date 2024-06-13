Ruscists shelled Veletenske in Kherson region: Fires broke out, man was wounded
Russian occupiers shelled the village of Veletenske of the Bilozerka community in Kherson region.
This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
In total, more than 10 arrivals were recorded. The shelling caused fires.
So far, it is known about one wounded local resident. He was provided with the necessary medical care on the spot.
