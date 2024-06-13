Russian invaders have lessened their S-300 attacks on Kharkiv, but threat still remains - RMA

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration records a decrease in the number of attacks from Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile systems.

This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv Air Defense Forces, Oleh Syniehubov, on the air of the national marathon "United News", Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The fact that fewer (S-300 missiles - ed.) are being used is clear. In fact, all Kharkiv residents feel it, as the enemy strikes Kharkiv almost every night and day with S-300 missiles, guided bombs, etc. Currently, we can state that such attacks have been reduced," he noted.

Syniehubov noted that last night the enemy launched an S-300 missile attack on Kharkiv region.

"This threat remains," added the head of the RMA.

