Russians set up filtration camp in occupied part of Vovchansk, - Syniehubov

After occupying part of the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, the Russians set up a filtration camp there.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, wrote about this on the air of the telethon, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"There is nowhere for people to return. We understand that they will live in compact accommodation during the winter and perhaps next year, or in accommodation that they will find on their own. There are few people left in the territory under the occupiers, who are used by the enemy as human shields, and, according to our information, filtering camps have been created there," Sinegubov said.

He also added that up to 50 residents remain in the part of Vovchansk controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Evacuation of people is carried out by the military and police.