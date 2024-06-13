Enemy is most active in Kurakhove, Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk directions. Number of combat engagements - 41 - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have been most active in the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk directions. The total number of combat engagements increased to 41. Our soldiers are responding fiercely to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying infantry and equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continues to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. For example, Poroz (RF) and Moshchenoye (RF) fired at Porozok, Guievo (RF) at Myropillia, and Khoromne (RF) at Yeline.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

At the same time, Russian terrorists continue to strike Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs from their territory. In particular, from the direction of Belgorod, the aggressor launched three strikes with three GABs at Vovchansk and other settlements of the Vovchansk community.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is trying to impose an initiative near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled one attack, and three more combat engagements are ongoing. At the same time, the occupiers attacked Kupiansk with two GABs, and the Russian aggressor launched three more guided aerial bombs at Ivanivka.

Hostilities in the east

A battle continues in the Lyman direction near Hrekivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have attacked seven times in the Kramatorsk direction. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled five enemy assaults. At present, combat engagements are ongoing near Novyi and Andriivka.

The enemy does not give up its intention to push our defense in the Pokrovsk direction. Fighting continues in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove and Novoselivka Persha. As of today, our defenders have repelled six enemy attacks here, and two more are ongoing.

The situation in the Kurakhove direction is the most intense today. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four enemy assaults in this area. Another seven firefights are taking place near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka.

Hostilities in the south

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the aggressor tried three times to unsuccessfully attack our positions near Krynky. At the same time, the occupiers launched three attacks with eight multiple rocket launchers near the settlements of Olhivka, Chervonyi Yar, Mykolaivka and Beryslav.