Last day there were 126 combat clashes at front. Battle is underway near Mala Tokmachka in Orihiv direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 37 combat engagements have already taken place. The largest number of combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sector.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, over the past day, the enemy launched 4 missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using 11 missiles, 38 air strikes (including 56 drones), and carried out about 3,500 attacks, 94 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have carried out 12 airstrikes using 17 combat aircraft, firing over 580 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces twice in the Hlyboke and Tykhyi areas.

According to updated information, in this sector over the past day, the Russians lost 135 occupants in killed and wounded, destroyed an armored combat vehicle, an artillery system, and six aggressor vehicles. In addition, six artillery systems were damaged.

Read also on Censor.NET: Clashes continue in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhoye, - General Staff

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops attempted to conduct an assault near Stelmakhivka once. They failed and retreated. Fighting continues near Synkivka and Petropavlivka. The situation is under control.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, our defenders repelled an attack by the occupiers near Hrekivka. No positions were lost.

An enemy assault on Ukrainian defensive lines near Verkhnokamianske in the Siverskyi sector also failed.

Five combat engagements have already taken place in the Kramatorsk sector since the beginning of the day. Three attacks by Russian proxies were successfully repelled in the vicinity of Andriivka. Two combat engagements continue near Ivanivske. The situation is tense.

Read also on Censor.NET: Occupants are trying to capture Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, and Kalynivka, enemy is bogged down in Vovchansk - Syrsky

The enemy has already made eight attempts to attack the positions of our defenders in the Pokrovsk sector today. Six attacks near Novoselivka Persha and Novooleksandrivka were repelled. Fighting continues near Kalynove.

According to the updated information, the enemy suffered losses in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day: 242 occupants were killed and wounded, eight tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, two artillery systems, and four vehicles were destroyed. Two tanks and a vehicle were damaged.

According to the updated information, the enemy suffered losses in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day: 242 occupants were killed and wounded, eight tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, two artillery systems, and four vehicles were destroyed. Two tanks and a vehicle were damaged.

The largest number of combat engagements since the beginning of the day took place in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy has stepped up its efforts and is trying to break through our defenses in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Paraskoviivka. Our soldiers successfully repelled five enemy attacks. Seven assault operations are still ongoing. The situation is under the control of the Defence Forces.

According to updated information, Russian troop losses in this sector over the past day amounted to 85 people killed and wounded, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, two artillery systems, and seven vehicles destroyed.

Fighting in the south

In the Orikhiv sector, the aggressor twice tried to force Ukrainian troops from their positions near Mala Tokmachka. The battle continues.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Read also on Censor.NET: Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war - about 522,810 people (+980 per day), 7928 tanks, 13770 artillery systems, 15208 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Strikes against the enemy

The Ukrainian Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defence Forces hit five areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, three air defense systems, and one artillery system.

Over the past day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to over 980 people. The enemy also lost 17 tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 34 artillery systems, 33 tactical UAVs, two air defense systems, 58 vehicles, and 4 units of special equipment.