Russians attack Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovsk region - two children are injured

Two children were injured as a result of the attack by Russian troops on Novomoskovsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region: girls aged three and twelve. Nine residential buildings were damaged in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Russians attacked Novomoskovsk. We know about two injured children. The 3-year-old has an explosive injury, abrasions and scratches. She is in a hospital in moderate condition. Another girl, 12 years old, has an acute stress reaction. She will recover at home," he wrote.

A fire also broke out. 9 residential buildings were damaged.

RMA is investigating the details.