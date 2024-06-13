AFU General Staff: Situation in Pokrovsk direction is most intense today - 10 out of 26 combat engagements are still ongoing

As of 4:00 p.m. on June 13, the number of combat engagements increased to 71.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian troops twice near Hlyboke and west of Tykhyi. At the moment, a firefight is ongoing near Vovchansk. At the same time, Russian terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian villages and towns with air strikes from their territory. In the afternoon, from the area of Belgorod, the aggressor launched five strikes using nine GABs on Vovchansk, and the enemy also hit Vovchanski Khutory with eight unguided air-to-surface missiles.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks. The same number of engagements continue. In the area of Petropavlivka, enemy aircraft attacked with eleven unguided air-to-surface missiles, and the aggressor struck Tabaivka with seven more unguided aerial missiles.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled three invaders' assaults. Fighting continues near Hrekivka and Nevske.

Six enemy attempts to push our units from their positions failed in the Kramatorsk direction. Two attacks are still ongoing near Novyi and Andriivka.

The Pokrovsk direction is the most intense now. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already carried out 26 attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha, Yevhenivka, Novopokrovske, Mezhove and Nevelske. Enemy aviation is actively working. Defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 16 enemy attacks, 10 combat engagements are still ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove direction near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. The total number of attacks here has increased to 16. Our defenders successfully repelled 10 assaults by the Russian invaders. Six more combat engagements are ongoing.

Enemy aircraft became more active in the Vremivka direction. Staromaiorske was attacked with seven unguided air-to-surface missiles, and the occupiers fired at Storozhove, Velyka Novosilka and Bohoiavlenka with GABs.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.

