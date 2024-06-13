Ukraine signs security agreement with US. It should be step towards NATO membership - Reuters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden signed a bilateral security agreement between the countries.

This was reported by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the agreement will last for 10 years. According to its text, "it should be a step towards Ukraine's possible membership in NATO".

"The parties recognise that this agreement supports a bridge to Ukraine's eventual membership of the NATO alliance," the document says.

According to the newspaper, under the agreement, in the event of an armed attack or threat of such an attack on Ukraine, senior US and Ukrainian officials will meet within 24 hours to consult on a response and determine what additional defence needs Ukraine may have.

The United States also reaffirmed its support for Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity amid Russia's renewed offensive on Ukraine's eastern front.

Read more: Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Brown: Situation in Kharkiv region has stabilized, Ukrainians are holding line

"In order to ensure Ukraine's security, both sides recognise that Ukraine needs significant military strength, strong capabilities and continued investment in its defence industrial base that meets North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) standards," the statement reads.

In addition, the United States intends to provide long-term material, training and advisory, technical, intelligence, security, defence-industrial, institutional and other support for the development of Ukrainian security and defence forces capable of defending a sovereign, independent, democratic Ukraine and deterring future aggression.

In total, Ukraine has already signed 17 bilateral security agreements: with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland, Norway and Japan.

Read more: Ukraine to sign security agreements with US and Japan. The document with United States will be unprecedented - Zelenskyy