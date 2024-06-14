Russia is preparing rebellion in Moldova - statement by US, Canada and Britain

Russia and its proxies will try to organise a rebellion in Moldova if a pro-Russian candidate does not win the presidential election.

This is stated in a joint statement by the governments of the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"In defence of our common democratic values, we warn our democratic partners and allies that Russian figures are implementing a scenario to influence the outcome of the presidential elections in Moldova in autumn. They intend to foment protests in Moldova if the pro-Russian candidate does not win," the document states.

It is noted that Russia is trying to form a negative attitude among the population of Moldova towards the governments of Western countries, the country's authorities and its ability to join the EU. At the same time, Russia is trying to destroy the population's faith in Moldova's ability to maintain its own security and the rule of law.

"We have full confidence in Moldova's ability to deal with these threats posed by Kremlin interference. We are taking a number of steps to support these efforts as part of our partnership with Moldova and its people," the statement said.

Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom have jointly shared information about Russia's intentions with partners in Moldova "so that they can further investigate, obstruct and disrupt the Kremlin's plans". "We will continue to work closely with the Moldovan government on this matter," the document states.