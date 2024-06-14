Full text of bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and United States is now available

Following the signing of the bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the United States on 13 June, the full text of the agreement was published.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official website of the President of Ukraine.

The agreement consists of 11 articles and an annex.

The document regulates, in particular:

principles of cooperation between states;

cooperation in defence and security;

cooperation in economic recovery and reforms;

institutional reforms to deepen Euro-Atlantic cooperation;

a common vision of a just peace.

Regarding the latter, the text states: "The Parties recognise that Ukraine will not be secure until its sovereignty and territorial integrity are fully restored through the establishment of a just peace that respects the rights of Ukraine in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter.

The two sides will therefore work together to achieve a just and lasting peace that enjoys broad global support. The United States welcomes Ukraine's continued efforts, including through the Ukrainian Peace Formula, to engage the international community in establishing the principles of a just and sustainable peace."

As a reminder, on 13 June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden signed a bilateral security agreement between the two countries.

Read more: Ukraine signs security agreement with US. It should be step towards NATO membership - Reuters