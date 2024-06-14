Russians announced attack by UAVs on several regions. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Authorities in the Kursk, Voronezh, and Rostov regions reported an attack by allegedly Ukrainian drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

It is noted that the target of the drones in the Voronezh region was an oil depot in the Liskinsky district. The governor of the region reported that the UAVs damaged the facility, but there was allegedly no fire.

"According to preliminary information, several UAVs slightly damaged the fuel tanks. The fire was prevented. No one was injured. All operational services are currently working at the site. The accident response is ongoing. The damage to the facility is being clarified," Governor Gusev wrote.

Residents reported six explosions and powerful blast waves.

In the Kursk region, the Russians also reported an attack, but it is not known whether the drones attacked critical infrastructure. The governor of the region, Roman Starovoit, said at around four in the morning that air defense systems were operating over Kursk.

About half an hour later, the governor reported on the preliminary results of the repulsion of the air attack. According to him, five aircraft-type drones were shot down.

Locals, in turn, reported explosions in the Kursk area.

In the Rostov region, explosions were heard in the regional center and in the city of Morozovsk. Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev said that air defense forces had successfully repelled a massive UAV attack in Rostov Region.

"The drones were destroyed near several settlements in the region. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. The consequences on the ground are being clarified," he wrote.

The Morozovsky district of Rostov region has lost power after a massive drone attack. According to the head of the region, Golubev, several settlements were affected by the blackout. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the drone attack.

According to local residents, a large number of explosions were heard in the area of the Morozovsk military airfield. It was also reported that there were up to 30 explosions, and in one area, fire was visible on the ground.

