Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 524,060 people (+1250 per day), 7936 tanks, 13818 artillery systems, 15234 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 524,060 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.06.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 524060 (+1250) people,

tanks ‒ 7936 (+8) units,

armoured combat vehicles ‒ 15234 (+26) units,

artillery systems – 13818 (+48) units,

MLRS – 1101 (+2) units,

air defence systems ‒ 849 (+3) units,

aircraft – 359 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 11097 (+22),

cruise missiles ‒ 2286 (+1),

ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 18854 (+60) units,

special equipment ‒ 2310 (+16)

