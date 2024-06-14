In winter, Ukrainians can be given light for five to six hours day - CEO of Yasno Kovalenko

The number of hours that Ukrainians will be without electricity in winter depends on whether it will be possible to restore more damaged energy facilities, increase the physical possibility of importing electricity, and what the temperature will be.

As Censor.NET informs, CEO of Yasno Serhii Kovalenko said this on Business Breakfast.

"Regarding winter, the whole forecast is based on two things: whether we can increase the physical possibility of importing electricity. Everyone has already talked about this, I hope that by the end of summer or the beginning of the heating season, we will have an increase in this physical possibility for import...

Second, all nuclear units are being repaired now so that everything will work in the winter. Thirdly, we will partially repair what can be repaired," he said.

Kovalenko added that the peak of electricity consumption in winter is even greater than in summer.

Here, too, we depend on the temperature. If it is +10 on average in winter, it will be happiness for us. If it is -15 or more, it will be bad for us. Because the lower the temperature, the greater the consumption for heating," said the head of Yasno.

He predicted that the generation deficit could be 30-35% in winter.

"To answer the question, six to five hours of light for consumers per day is quite realistic, but I think it could be better. It depends on how much we recover.

Therefore, according to the forecast for winter: I believe that it is necessary to prepare based on the fact that there will be 5-6 hours a day. But at the end of August, it will be necessary to update the forecast," said the CEO of Yasno.

At the same time, Kovalenko reminded that in the summer peak electricity consumption is 30% higher than in March-April - primarily due to the use of air conditioners, as well as due to the repair of nuclear power generation. Currently, the electricity deficit is between 15 and 25%.

"In the off-season - in September and early October - the situation will be better, as consumption will decrease," Kovalenko added.

As a reminder, if the enemy continues to shell the energy infrastructure, then in the worst-case scenario, Ukrainians will be forced to spend up to 20 hours without electricity and heat in winter, DTEK said.