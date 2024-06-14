Blackout schedules will begin today at 2:00 p.m

On June 14, power outages will begin at 2:00 p.m.

This was announced by the CEO of Yasno Serhii Kovalenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrenergo has listed the restrictions for today: schedules will start working from 2:00 p.m.," the message reads.

