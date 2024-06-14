Murder of 9-year-old Valeria in Germany: Police are looking for two suspects - Bild

Two suspects, a native of Moldova and a refugee from Ukraine, are wanted in Germany over the murder of 9-year-old girl Valeria.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this was reported by Bild.

According to the publication's sources, the first person wanted is a native of Moldova named Andriy. He used to have a relationship with Valeria's 33-year-old mother.

The man currently lives in Prague, and Czech investigators have not yet been able to find him. In the morning of the day Valeria disappeared, he wrote to her mother and demanded to call him. According to the journalists, Andriy was in Debelna that day - he was recorded on surveillance cameras near his mother's house and his mobile phone was tracked.

The second suspect is a 50-year-old refugee from Ukraine, former sailor Gennady L. He was a neighbour of the girl's family. Shortly before her death, the child reported that she was being chased by an adult man. Gennady wanted to meet Valeria's mother, but she refused him. After that, he promised to "ruin her life".

The police do not comment on whether the men are suspects in the murder or are to be interviewed as witnesses.

The disappearance of 9-year-old Valeria in Germany

On 3 June 2024, the girl did not reach school. A search operation was launched, involving more than 300 law enforcement officers.

She was last seen at around 6:50 am, when she left her home to catch the bus to school, but was never seen there. The school did not raise the alarm due to her absence, so the girl's mother did not notice her daughter's disappearance until around 18:30 the same day.

Later, on 11 June, a body was found in the woods near the city of Debeln (Saxony) and identified as Valeria's. It was found far from the forest paths, in the undergrowth of an impassable area. Investigators focused on the family's social circle, the local prosecutor's office said. No suspects or arrests have been made so far.

The girl's father, military officer Roman Hudzenko, has seen his children only through his phone screen for the past two years. According to him, his ex-wife promised to bring Valeria back as soon as the holidays began, but she did not do so. Roman went to Germany and was released from the front.

