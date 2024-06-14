Russian offensive in Kharkiv region: since May 10, occupiers have lost about 4000 people - OSGT "Khortytsia"

During the month of the new offensive in the Kharkiv region, the Russian army lost about 4000 people and almost 300 pieces of equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Khortytsia OSGT.

The total losses of the Russian army in a month of fighting in the Kharkiv direction for the period from May 10 to June 10 are as follows:

personnel - about 4000 people;

tanks - 52;

armored combat vehicles - 59;

artillery systems - 165;

air defense equipment - 6 units;

dugouts/shelters of the enemy - 425;

ammunition depots - 37.

"The defense forces continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy's troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line," the statement said.

