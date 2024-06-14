NATO has agreed on options for responding to Russia’s hostile actions, which have increased recently - Stoltenberg

Russia has recently increased the number of hostile actions against NATO, including cyberattacks and the use of migrants.

This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Today, ministers agreed on a number of response options that Allies can take individually or collectively. This includes enhanced intelligence sharing, increased protection of critical infrastructure, and further reduction of space for Russian intelligence services," he said.

Stoltenberg emphasized that NATO will defend itself against any hostile action.

