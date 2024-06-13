Ukraine to join NATO’s JATEC training center in Poland - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of the Ukrainian army's transition to NATO standards.

He said this at a briefing following a meeting of NATO defense ministers, Espresso reports, Censor.NET reports.

According to Stoltenberg, during the meeting in Brussels, NATO defense ministers agreed on a roadmap for Ukraine, which provides for our country's accession to the JATEC training center in Poland. He said that such initiatives bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership. Stoltenberg also emphasized the importance of the Ukrainian army's transition to NATO standards.

Read more: Stoltenberg: Tasks for NATO summit: reliable financial assistance for Ukraine, strengthening Alliance defence, deepening cooperation with allies

"If we are talking about a reliable long-term commitment for Ukraine, it shows the Kremlin that they will not be able to wait us out. All these initiatives bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership. Today it is very important that the Ukrainian army has adopted NATO standards. In particular, procurement and the defense industrial base. Today we have developed the first innovation roadmap for Ukraine. Ukraine will join the JATEC training center in Poland. Also, NATO defense ministers have developed an industrial pledge for Ukraine to underpin our long-term cooperation," said the NATO Secretary General.

The decision to launch the JATEC (NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center) was made in February this year following a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defense ministers.

Read more: Stoltenberg: Ukraine’s victory is minimum requirement for NATO membership