Pistorius: Putin’s nuclear threats should not be taken too seriously

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Russian dictator Putin's nuclear threats should not be taken too seriously.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Tagesschau.

"We should not allow his every statement to scare us away," Pistorius said at a meeting of the NATO Nuclear Planning Group in Brussels.

The German Defense Minister also noted that Putin has a special way of conducting hybrid warfare.

Watch more: Ukraine must fully withdraw its troops from 4 occupied regions to start talks with Russia - Putin. VIDEO

"Sometimes he threatens, sometimes he seduces, sometimes he gets annoyed, and then he becomes aggressive again," he said.

Pistorius added that Germany and NATO must learn to cope with this and continue to support Ukraine, as well as their own defense and deterrence.