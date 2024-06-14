RF intensifies offensive pressure on frontline and has some successes in Chasiv Yar and Ocheretyne areas - Estonian General Staff

Fighting in Ukraine continues along the entire front line. Russian invaders are increasing their offensive pressure to achieve their tactical goals. The enemy has made some progress in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Ocheretyne.

This was stated by Janno Märk, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces Operations Directorate in Operations, ERR reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to Märk, the Russian Federation conducts 80-90 attacks on Ukraine every day. In recent days, the aggressor country's troops have again increased their offensive pressure "to keep the initiative and achieve the tactical goals set for the near future."

According to him, most of the fighting is taking place in Donetsk region, in particular in the Pokrovsk direction.

"The main combat activity continues to be concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction near Ocheretyne and around the Karlivka reservoir, and to put pressure on Chasiv Yar. The Russian Armed Forces managed to expand the territory under their control with small tactical successes and entered the village of Novooleksandrivka," said the representative of the Estonian General Staff.

Märk noted that Russian troops are putting pressure on this section to keep the traffic interchange on the highway connecting Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka under fire control.

He also said that the ruscists managed to enter the settlements around Chasiv Yar. However, despite the great offensive pressure from Russia, Ukraine's defense remained effective.

In addition, Märk said that in the area of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, the Armed Forces are trying to regain the initiative with counterattacks.

The deputy chief of staff of the Estonian Defense Forces' operational department also said that the front line in Zaporizhzhia region has not changed. He also said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

