Battle continues in two locations in Vovchansk district, in Vremivka direction enemy has suffered losses and is regrouping - General Staff

During the past day, June 14, 112 combat clashes were recorded at the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Attacks on the territory of Ukraine

According to detailed information, over the past day, in total, the enemy launched 6 missile strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using 17 missiles, 33 airstrikes (in particular, dropped 56 GABs), carried out more than 3,000 attacks, 104 of them from rocket salvo systems.

Hit the enemy

Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three air defense systems, an unmanned aerial vehicle control point, three artillery systems, two ammunition depots, and 15 areas of concentration of personnel and ATS of the occupiers.

The situation since the beginning of the day

Today, June 15, 31 combat clashes occurred at the front. The occupiers carried out 12 airstrikes with the use of 19 GABs, 547 shelling of the positions of our troops. Russian terrorists also used 18 kamikaze drones for the attacks.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian terrorists tried three times to push our soldiers out of their positions. The attack was repulsed near Tychy. Fighting continues in two locations in the Vovchansk region.

According to updated data, the enemy lost more than 112 people killed and wounded in this direction yesterday. An armored combat vehicle, ten cars, three units of special equipment, and three warehouses with ammunition were also destroyed. A tank, two artillery systems, five cars, and a unit of special equipment were damaged.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, five clashes are currently ongoing in the Kupyansk direction. In the areas of Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Hrekivka, and Nevske settlements, the occupiers are trying to knock our units out of their positions. The situation is under control.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy is attacking our soldiers near Rozdolivka. The battle continues. The enemy has no success.

"Like last day, the most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsk direction. Now there are three combat clashes in the Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, and Novoselivka Persha districts. The same number of attacks have already been repelled. The defense forces continue to make efforts to stabilize the situation, inflict complex fire damage," the summary says.

In the Kurakhove direction, five attempts by the enemy to penetrate our defenses near Pobeda and Paraskoviivka were successfully repelled.

The situation in the South

Since the beginning of the day in the direction of Vremivka, our soldiers have been repelling an attack in the Staromayorske district. The situation is under control. Four skirmishes near Urozhane and Vodiane have already ended. The enemy has suffered losses and is regrouping.

In the Orihiv direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions in the area of ​​Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. The losses of the occupiers are being clarified.

In the rest of the directions, as noted, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

