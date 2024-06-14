AFU General Staff: 60 combat engagements took place since beginning of day, enemy mostly attacks in Pokrovsk, Kupiansk and Lyman directions

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 60 combat engagements have taken place along the entire front line.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, the pressure of the Russian occupiers does not decrease. The enemy is looking for ways to force our units out of their positions. At the same time, the enemy has increased the number of attacks in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, though not as actively. Ukrainian soldiers are taking necessary measures to deplete the enemy's offensive potential," said

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

The border of Ukraine in Chernihiv and Sumy regions continues to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of the day, terrorists have been insidiously shelling the areas of Druzhba, Obody, Pokrovka and Myropillia.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted another air strike, dropping six guided bombs in the area of Vovchanski Khutory. The situation remained unchanged.

In the Kupiansk direction, Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks. One combat engagement near Petropavlivka is still ongoing. Invaders attacked the area of Hlushkivka with a guided aerial bomb.

Hostilities in Donbas

Russian invaders continue active operations in the Lyman direction. The number of combat engagements here has increased to six. Four attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, two are still ongoing near Hrekivka and Nevske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance in the areas of Bohdanivka and Andriivka. Both attacks were repelled.

The enemy is not slowing down in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Defense Forces units have already repelled 11 invaders' assaults. The same number of attacks are ongoing. The enemy continues attacks near Umanske, Novoselivka Persha, in three locations near Sokil village and six near Novooleksandrivka.

The invaders are conducting air strikes in the Vremivka direction. They hit the areas of Neskuchne and Urozhaine with GABs and Staromaiorske with unguided air-to-surface missiles.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian terrorists are also firing with unguided air-to-surface missiles - this time in the areas of Piatikhatky and Plavni.

In other areas, without any significant changes.