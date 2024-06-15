ENG
Enemy launched rockets in direction of Myrhorod - Air Force

Ракети на Миргород

On the afternoon of June 15, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched rockets in the direction of Myrhorod, Poltava region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"A rocket in the Sumy region, heading for the Poltava region!", the message says.

"Myrhorod - take cover! Missiles are in your direction," added the Air Force.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Poltava region. One person was wounded

