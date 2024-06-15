Enemy launched rockets in direction of Myrhorod - Air Force
On the afternoon of June 15, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched rockets in the direction of Myrhorod, Poltava region.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
"A rocket in the Sumy region, heading for the Poltava region!", the message says.
"Myrhorod - take cover! Missiles are in your direction," added the Air Force.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password