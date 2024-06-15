Ukraine and US teams have already started implementing the security agreement, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Vice President Kamala Harris on the sidelines of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and thanked her for the bilateral security agreement.

As noted, Zelenskyy thanked the Joe Biden administration and the United States for the security agreement concluded earlier.

"Today we can already say that our teams have begun to implement it," the president said, adding that it is about strengthening the security of Ukraine, the whole of Europe, "and therefore America".

He also expressed his gratitude to the US Congress for approving the funding that made it possible to unblock military assistance to Ukraine.

For her part, Harris stressed that the United States supports Ukraine "not out of charity, but because the people of Ukraine and their future are in our strategic interests."

As a reminder, on 13 June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden signed a bilateral security agreement between the two countries.