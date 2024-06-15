Colombian President Petro cancels his participation in Peace Summit at last minute

Colombian President Gustavo Petro suddenly cancelled his trip to Switzerland to participate in the Global Peace Summit.

He said this on the air of Colombian Blu Radio, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

Petro explained his decision by the fact that he does not consider this summit to be one that could lead to peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Read more: Ukraine and US teams have already started implementing the security agreement, - Zelenskyy

"I decided to suspend my visit and invitation to the meeting in Switzerland because Latin America does not want new wars. It wants peace as soon as possible and to find ways to resolve the war between Ukraine and Russia," the president said.

The Republic of Colombia recognised Ukraine's independence on 27 May 1992. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on 18 August 1992.