Since beginning of day 74 hostile attacks were registered, more than third of Russian assault actions took place in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Russians continue to use air power and attack in several directions, most actively in Pokrovsk, which accounts for more than a third of the enemy's assault. Ukrainian defenders are holding strong. Currently, the total number of enemy attacks is 74.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 7:00 pm on 15 June 2024 regarding the Russian invasion, Censor.NET reports.

Kharkiv direction

The occupiers continue to attack near Vovchansk. The enemy is currently trying to make three attempts to improve its positions, the previous three have been repelled. Aviation operating from the territory of the Belgorod region (Russia) was used in the area of Lyptsi.

In the Kupyansk direction, the occupiers intensified their activity in the vicinity of Petropavlivka and Hrekivka. The total number of attacks today is nine. Fighting continues in the area of Razdolivka in the Siversk direction.

Situation in the East

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy used aviation to strike in the areas of Andriivka, Klishchiivka, and New York.

In the Pokrovsk direction, there were 29 firefights of varying intensity over the last day. Nine of them are currently ongoing, namely in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, and Nevelske. Enemy aircraft were used in the vicinity of Ptyche and Novoselivka, and earlier in the day in the areas of Novohorodivka, Oleksandropil, Myrne, Zhelanne, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, and Karlivka.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy tried to break through our lines ten times today, with three attempts still ongoing in the areas of Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. According to preliminary information, the occupants lost 54 men in this sector, destroying one armoured personnel carrier and one ammunition depot.

Situation in the south

The number of enemy attacks in the Vremivka direction increased to 10 over the last day. All of them were unsuccessful.

The General Staff reported that there were no significant changes in the situation in other areas.