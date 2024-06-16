Zelenskyy discussed issue of food security with Kenyan President Ruto

As part of his participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, held a meeting with the President of Kenya, William Ruto.

As noted, the head of state noted William Ruto's participation in the Peace Summit and his principled position on supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"Thank you for your active participation in the Summit. We started discussing the issue of food security, which is very important for both countries," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Food security

The head of the Ukrainian state also noted the importance of co-chairing the President of Kenya in the thematic panel of the Peace Summit "Food security and freedom of navigation".

The leaders discussed the development of Ukrainian-Kenyan relations, projects in the field of export of agricultural products, and possible participation of Kenya in the creation of hubs for Ukrainian grain in African ports.