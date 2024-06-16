During week, 7,750 occupiers were eliminated and 1,244 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS
During the week from June 9 to 16, 2024, the losses of the Russian army amounted to about 7,750 personnel.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk.
As noted, the weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops suffered significant losses:
- 87 tanks;
- 138 combat armored vehicles;
- 320 artillery systems;
- 7 MLRS;
- 17 air defense systems;
- 405 units of auto equipment;
- 72 units of special equipment.
Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 2 planes, 19 missiles, and 177 unmanned aerial vehicles.
Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 526,310 Russian invaders.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password