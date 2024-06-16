Zelenskyy: Ukraine will be ready to listen to China and Brazil when they join principles of the peace summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will be ready to listen to China and Brazil when these countries join the principles that united the participants of the Global Peace Summit, even if their opinions do not coincide with those of the majority of the world.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this at a press conference following the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, Censor.NET reports.

The president was asked how he felt about alternative peace proposals from China and Brazil to "narrow differences". In response, Zelenskyy stressed that war is not about disagreements.

"War is not about disagreements. It is disrespect for human life, freedom, democracy, values. Russia is the occupier, Ukraine is the victim. This is not a disagreement. This is not some kind of diplomatic misunderstanding. We did not start the war, we are not waging it on the territory of Russia," the Ukrainian leader said.

He noted that as soon as Brazil and China join the principles that united countries and organisations at the peace summit, Ukraine will be ready to listen to their views.

"As soon as Brazil and China join the principles that united all of us here, civilised countries, we will be happy to hear their opinions, even if they do not coincide with the majority of the world," President Zelenskyy said.

He also stressed that absolutely all participants of the Global Peace Summit recognised the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

The Global Peace Summit took place in Switzerland this weekend. Following the two-day event, 80 countries and four organisations signed a joint communiqué.

By the way, China did not participate in the two-day conference, while Brazil was present as an observer.