India, Brazil to send junior officials to Global Peace Summit - Bloomberg

India and Brazil will not be sending leaders to the Global Peace Summit, but are considering sending junior officials.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reports.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on leaders to attend the summit, but Moscow is actively trying to disrupt the participation of key states. Brazil and India are considering sending junior officials," the report said.

At the same time, only a high-ranking civil servant can attend the Global Peace Summit from China.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Brazil’s participation in Global Peace Summit is important for Ukraine

Global Peace Summit

As a reminder, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country would take part in the Global Peace Summit.

The media also reported that the leaders of South Africa and Brazil would not participate in the peace summit.

At the same time, China and Brazil share a common position on the political settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war and support the Global Peace Summit with equal participation of all parties, including Russia.

Watch more: Zelenskyy called on Biden and Xi Jinping to come to Peace Summit: Participation of world leaders is needed. VIDEO