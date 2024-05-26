Zelenskyy called on Biden and Xi Jinping to come to Peace Summit: Participation of world leaders is needed. VIDEO

Ukraine cannot stop the war on its own and is counting on the participation of world leaders in the Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland this summer.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address to world leaders, recorded against the backdrop of the latest Russian strikes on Kharkiv, Censor.NET reports.

"It's a pleasure for them to burn. We all know who we are dealing with. Russia is ruled by people who want to make it the norm to burn lives, destroy towns and villages, divide peoples, and erase national borders with war.

There is no nation that can stop such a war on its own. We need the involvement of the world's leaders," Zelenskyy said.

"Does Russia want a dialogue?" - the head of state asks.

According to him, Ukraine has the world's largest experience of deception on the part of Russia in negotiations.

"Deception, which, in particular, was Russia's cover for preparing this war. And that is why we need a global effort - a Peace Summit with the participation of leaders who cannot be deceived by Russia," he adds.

Zelenskyy reminds us that, together with Switzerland, Ukraine is preparing a Peace Summit that will begin on 15 June.

So far, more than 80 countries have confirmed their participation, and Ukraine continues to work with leaders to invite them to the Summit.

"I am grateful to everyone who really helps peace. I am addressing the leaders of the world who are still on the sidelines of the global efforts to prepare the Peace Summit: President Biden, the leader of the United States, and President Xi, the leader of China. We don't want the UN Charter to burn like these books. I hope you don't either. Please show your leadership in bringing about peace - real peace, not a pause between blows. The efforts of the global majority are the best guarantee of fulfillment of commitments. Please support the Peace Summit with your personal leadership and participation," Zelenskyy concludes.

Global Peace Summit

As a reminder, the two-day high-level conference will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the Global Peace Summit will not discuss the process of ending the war.

Several countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is not expected to participate in the event.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy admitted that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.

In total, more than 80 countries out of 160 invited have confirmed that they will participate in the Global Peace Summit.