By end of July, situation in Ukrainian energy system will be more difficult than it is today - Kudrytskyi

A difficult situation in Ukraine's power system is expected to persist until the end of July. This is due to the peculiarities of repairs at nuclear power plants.

This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC "Ukrenergo", on Suspilne TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, over the next few weeks, the situation in the Ukrainian energy system will be much more difficult than it is today.

"From 11.00 to 23.00, the outage schedules will be slightly longer than at other times of the day," Kudrytskyi said.

He noted that the situation will last approximately until the end of July. This is due to the peculiarities of repairs at nuclear power plants.

"We need to prepare for the fact that for about a month and a half, the schedules will be with us, will be present in our lives. And they can be, especially in the evening, during peak consumption hours, let's just say, quite significant," said the CEO of Ukrenergo.

He also added that the duration of the blackout and the size of the deficit are influenced by three factors: NPP repairs, imports and weather, which affects Ukrainians' electricity consumption.

Tomorrow, on 17 June, regional power distribution companies will apply power outage schedules across Ukraine from 08:00 to 24:00.

