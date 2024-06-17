Russians strike recreational complex in Kharkiv with GAB (updated)

On the evening of 16 June, an explosion was heard in Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, wrote about this in his telegram channel.

"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. Information on the location of the strike by the GAB is being clarified - whether it is a suburb or the outskirts of Kharkiv," he said.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified that at 23:50, the occupiers attacked the city of Kharkiv in the Kyiv district.

The shelling damaged one of the buildings of the recreation complex.

There was no information about the victims.

Read more: Russian invaders have lessened their S-300 attacks on Kharkiv, but threat still remains - RMA