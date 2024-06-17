Over 700 combat engagements took place in frontline last week. Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled most of enemy’s attacks in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

Over 700 combat engagements took place in the frontline last week. In particular, in the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 240 attacks by Russian invaders. In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy launched about 100 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops. Russian terrorists also launched a total of 19 missile strikes and 399 air strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev during a telethon.

Situation in Kharkiv region

During the week, Russians carried out 45 attacks in the vicinity of Hlyboke, Lyptsi and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy carried out 61 attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Berestove, Stepova Novoselivka in Kharkiv region and in the vicinity of Stelmakhivka and Andriivka in Luhansk region. However, it was unsuccessful.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 88 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Druzheliubivka in Kharkiv region, as well as Hrekivka, Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region, Terny and Torske in Donetsk region.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 42 attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region, Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 65 attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Ivanivske and Novyi in the Donetsk region.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 240 attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of Kalynove, Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Umanske, Novoselivka Persha, Prohres, Nevelske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove in the Donetsk region.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russian invaders in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Urozhaine, Vodiane and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 33 times in the areas of Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector last week, Russian invaders tried to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

During the week, Russian troops launched 25 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Krynky in the Kherson region.

As a reminder, the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pavliuk, said that during the week of 9-16 June 2024, the Russian army suffered about 7,750 personnel losses.