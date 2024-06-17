4 firefights took place near Vovchansk, battle near Krasnohorivka - General Staff

The occupiers are most active in the Pokrovsk sector today. The defense forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent the advance of enemy units deep into the territory of Ukraine.

As noted, during the current day, the number of combat engagements increased to 52.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants became somewhat more active. So far, four combat engagements have taken place in the area of Vovchansk. The situation is dynamic. The enemy is trying to push the units of the Defense Forces from their positions with the support of aviation. He dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city. Russian terrorists attacked the area of Lyptsi with three more GABs and one near Zakharivka. The enemy is conducting air strikes from the airspace of the Russian Federation, from the direction of Belgorod and Shebekino.

As of today, Ukrainian troops have repelled four attacks in the Kupyansk sector, and one more is ongoing. The fighting took place near Pishchane, Hrekivka and Makiivka. The invaders are suffering losses, the data is being clarified.

Situation in the East

In the Siverskyi sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been trying to break through our defenses in the areas of Ivanodaryivka and Rozdolivka, where fighting is currently taking place. The attack near Vyimka village was repelled.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy does not reduce the intensity of offensive actions. It is concentrating its efforts in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Yevhenivka, where combat engagements are ongoing in eight locations. A total of 20 attacks have already taken place in this area today," the report says.

There is also fighting in the Kurakhove sector. Since the beginning of the day, five confrontations have been registered near Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Krasnohorivka. One combat is still ongoing near the latter settlement.

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Vremivsk sector, the invaders tried to unsuccessfully storm our positions near Staromaiorsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders once on the left bank of the Dnieper River, but was unsuccessful.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.