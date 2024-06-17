Occupants are trying to break through our defences near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka - General Staff

Over the past day, 16 June, 123 combat engagements took place at the frontline in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to the updated information, over the past day, the enemy launched a total of 2 missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using 3 missiles, 45 air strikes (including 66 GABs), and carried out over 3,500 attacks, including 93 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck 10 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Situation from the beginning of the day

According to the General Staff, 42 combat engagements have already taken place since the beginning of this day. The invaders carried out 27 kamikaze drone strikes and fired more than 500 times at the positions of our troops and civilian settlements.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked twice the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Vovchansk. The fighting is ongoing.

According to the updated information, yesterday the Russians lost 175 occupants in killed and wounded in this area, two vehicles and a unit of the aggressor's special equipment were destroyed. In addition, 33 enemy personnel hideouts and an ammunition depot were destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector, a battle with the occupants is taking place near Pishchane. The situation is under control.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman sector, the enemy is actively attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka and Torske. A total of seven combat engagements are taking place. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Two hostile assaults on Ukrainian positions continue near Vyimka and Rozdolivka in the Siverskyi sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two unsuccessful combat engagements have already taken place near Klishchiivka since the beginning of the day.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy made 14 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions. One attack towards Novooleksandrivka was repelled. Combat continues in the areas of Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske and Novooleksandrivka. The enemy is the most active near the latter," the report said.

According to updated information, the enemy suffered significant losses in the Pokrovsk sector yesterday: 321 occupants were killed and wounded, and our troops destroyed and damaged one armoured combat vehicle. Five occupants' dugouts were also destroyed.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy is trying to break through our defences in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. Four attacks were successfully repelled by Ukrainian troops. The assault near Krasnohorivka is ongoing.

According to updated information, Russian troop losses in this area over the past day amounted to 60 killed and wounded, and an enemy electronic warfare station was destroyed.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the aggressor unsuccessfully tried to force Ukrainian troops out of their positions in the areas of Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.

"Thanks to the flexibility of our defence system and the coherence of the units' actions, Ukrainian soldiers are confidently holding their positions. In some places, they are conducting active operations. In particular, in Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers captured an enemy tank and took several Russian occupants prisoner," the General Staff summarises.