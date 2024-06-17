34% of Ukrainians support law on mobilization - KIIS poll

Ukrainian citizens do not have expressed attitude on the new law on mobilization.

This is evidenced by a sociological poll conducted by KIIS, Censor.NET reports.

According to sociologists, this is a consequence of the understanding that the country needs to improve recruitment procedures, their own fears and concerns, and the fact that the law itself covers various areas

Thus, respondents were asked to express their agreement or disagreement with the statement "I support the new law on mobilization."

34% of respondents agreed (somewhat or completely) with this statement. At the same time, 20% rather disagreed, and 32% disagreed completely (and another 14% did not answer the question).

The KIIS noted that disagreement with the statement is not the same as opposition (and even more so, it is not an indication of attitudes toward the need for mobilization itself or the need to repel the enemy). Of course, some of those who disagree are opponents. At the same time, another part may disagree only with certain components of the Law or have a restrained, neutral attitude.

Read more: 55% of Ukrainians negatively assess activities of Servant of People party - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS