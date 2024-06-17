Since beginning of day, enemy has tried to break through our defense in Pokrovsk direction 32 times - AFU General Staff

As of 4 p.m. today, 79 combat engagements took place. The situation is dynamic along almost the entire contact line. Russian occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

The aggressor continues to shell the border of Chernihiv and Sumy regions with artillery. Hremiach, Marchykhina-Buda, Tovstodubove, Leonivka and Volfyne were shelled.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Five combat engagements have been recorded in the Kharkiv direction so far. The invaders keep trying to break through our defenses near Vovchansk and Lyptsi, and combat actions are ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on Russian troops.

In the Kupiansk direction, as of today, the Defense Forces have already repelled seven enemy attacks near Synkivka, Pishchane and Stepova Novoselivka, and two more are ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

Fierce fighting continues in the Lyman direction. As of now, seven combat engagements have taken place in the areas of Torske, Terny and Makiivka. Near the latter, the occupiers struck with unguided aerial missiles. Two more hostile attacks are ongoing near Hrekivka. Our soldiers are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted four attacks near Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka and Novyi. Two of them are ongoing. Near Novyi neighborhood, the invaders supported their actions with an air strike - they were attacking with unguided air-to-surface missiles.

The occupiers' pressure in the Pokrovsk direction is not decreasing. The enemy has tried to break through our defenses 32 times near Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokil, Umanske and Yasnobrodivka. More than half of the total number of clashes in this direction are still ongoing. Russian terrorists are actively using both bombers and attack aircraft to support their offensive. So far, they have carried out a total of 6 air strikes.

The enemy has increased the number of attacks in the Kurakhove direction to nine today. Six of them were repelled by Ukrainian troops. Invaders continue to exert pressure near Krasnohorivka - there are fighting in three locations

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, assaulted our positions near Staromaiorske, Vodiane and Urozhaine four times. Ukrainian troops are currently repelling two of these attacks.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

