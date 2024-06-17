ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11609 visitors online
News
15 099 131

Ukraine’s national team loses to Romania in first match at Euro 2024

збірна України програла Румунії на Євро-2024

The Ukrainian national football team lost in the first match at the European Championships in Germany.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Serhii Rebrov's team lost to Romania 0:3.

Nicolae Stancu (29th minute), Răzvan Marin (53rd minute) and Denis Drăguș (57th minute) scored against Andrii Lunin.

The next match of the Ukrainian national team will take place on June 21 against Slovakia.

Watch more: Players of national football team recorded video for start of Euro 2024: "Our cities would like to host Euro, but they are fighting for freedom!". VIDEO

Author: 

soccer national team (19) football (97)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 