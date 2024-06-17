Ukraine’s national team loses to Romania in first match at Euro 2024
The Ukrainian national football team lost in the first match at the European Championships in Germany.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Serhii Rebrov's team lost to Romania 0:3.
Nicolae Stancu (29th minute), Răzvan Marin (53rd minute) and Denis Drăguș (57th minute) scored against Andrii Lunin.
The next match of the Ukrainian national team will take place on June 21 against Slovakia.
