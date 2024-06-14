Players of national football team recorded video for start of Euro 2024: "Our cities would like to host Euro, but they are fighting for freedom!". VIDEO
The players of the national football team recorded a special video on the eve of the start of the Euro 2024 finals.
According to Censor.NET, the recording features 13 national team players, each of whose hometowns has either suffered from Russian aggression or been temporarily occupied, calling for support for Ukrainians in the fight against the Russian occupiers.
