Barcode is mandatory in case of issuance of new military record document in TCR - MoD. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ministry of Defense reminded the updated rules for keeping military records in Ukraine, which came into force on May 16, 2024.

Citizens who receive new military registration documents must have a separate entry number in the Oberih register, and barcodes become mandatory only when issuing new documents through the TCR.

The new sample of documents is generated electronically and has the same legal force as the paper form. Military registration documents issued before 18.05.2024 remain valid.







In case of updating personal data through the TCR, ASC or Reserve+ (without issuing a new military registration document), barcodes are not required.

For IDPs and citizens from the temporarily occupied territories, special registration conditions are provided.

There are fines for losing a document or violating accounting rules.

