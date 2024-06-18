QR code and electronic document are now available in "Reserve+"

An electronic military registration document is now available in the Reserve+ mobile application.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on her Facebook page by Deputy Minister of Defence for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation Kateryna Chernohorenko.

The application includes an electronic military registration document and a QR code for easy data verification by employees of territorial recruitment centres or police officers.

It is noted that the innovation is currently available on IOS, but should appear on Android.

"Now you don't have to carry a paper military ID card or a lost military registration certificate with you," the developers say.

What does this mean?

Starting today, military personnel can correct incorrect data and deregister in Reserve+.

The E-VOD can be generated independently after updating the data in the recruit's electronic cabinet. This feature is available in the "Reserve+" mobile application, which will allow you to generate an extract from the "Oberig" register with personal and service data. Currently, according to users, the service is not yet available in the application for all.

The validity of the electronic military registration document will be checked via a QR code. By scanning the code, TCRs or police officers will be able to instantly obtain information from the "Oberig" register about the status of a citizen as a person liable for military service, conscript or reservist.

An electronic military ID card is an analogue of a paper document with a barcode. An electronic document has the same legal force as a paper document.

According to the Ministry of Defence, 1.5 million citizens have already updated their data through the Reserve+ mobile application.

Read more: Barcode is mandatory in case of issuance of new military record document in TCR - MoD. INFOGRAPHICS