"Conditions for ending war" announced by Putin contradict common sense - US State Department

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller called Putin's message a "maximalist statement" and one that contradicts common sense

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the "Voice of America".

"No responsible nation can say that this is a reasonable basis for peace. It contradicts the UN Charter. It goes against the foundations of morality. It goes against basic common sense," Miller said.

He stressed that such statements prove that Russia is not ready for any serious "good faith discussions".

"Russia's actions make this particularly clear as it continues its campaigns of shelling Ukraine's critical infrastructure, threatening ships in the Black Sea, and forcibly relocating tens of thousands of Ukrainian children," Miller said.

Earlier, dictator Putin said that Ukraine must completely withdraw its troops from 4 occupied regions to start negotiations with Russia.

Read more: State Department is ready to confiscate frozen Russian assets in US